St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Intruder steals elderly man's bank cards and medication at Brighton-Le-Sands

Updated July 7 2022 - 11:07pm, first published 10:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Intruder steals elderly man's bank cards and medication

An intruder who broke into an elderly man's home at Brighton-Le-Sands has gone on a spending spree after he stole the 92-year-old's wallet.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.