Intruder steals elderly man's bank cards and medication

An intruder who broke into an elderly man's home at Brighton-Le-Sands has gone on a spending spree after he stole the 92-year-old's wallet.
Between June 16-17, the man allegedly broke into his residential property on Hercules Road and stole the man's bank and personal cards, and medication.
Police allege the stolen bank cards were used several times at banks and businesses in World Square, Alexandria, and Eastgardens.
St George Police was notified on June 18 and following inquiries they arrested a man, 44, at 10.30am at a Maroubra home on July 7.
The robber, who is not known to the elderly man, was taken to Waverly Police Station where he was charged with multiple fraud-related offences.
He was refused bail to appear at Waverly Local Court on July 8.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
