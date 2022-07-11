St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Dominated by 2010 Premiers

John Veage
By John Veage
July 11 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
True Believers:The 2010 NRL Premiers, supplied 10 players and the coach for the last Team of the Era.

The 1999-2020 Dragons Team of the Era is dominated by the 2010, Wayne Bennett coached NRL Premiers, supplying 10 players and the coach.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.