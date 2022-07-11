The 1999-2020 Dragons Team of the Era is dominated by the 2010, Wayne Bennett coached NRL Premiers, supplying 10 players and the coach.
Called the 'True Believers', the St George Illawarra Dragons team had secured their second successive minor premiership in the 2010 regular season, before going on to defeat the Sydney Roosters in the Grand Final to win the club's first premiership since their formation as a joint venture club in 1999.
Advertisement
It was only the second year master coach Wayne Bennett had coached the Red V after moving from Brisbane and it had an immediate effect.
In 2009, they won the minor premiership and were expected to win, however they were bundled out after losing at home to the Eels and then to the Broncos.
Four more players chosen for the 1999-2020 Team of the Era, Trent Barrett, Nathan Blacklock, Shaun Timmins and Lance Thompson, with a combined 600 top grade games between them for the Red V, came from the inaugural joint venture squad that was formed in 1999.
1999-2020 Team
Darius Boyd, Brett Morris, Mark Gasnier, Matt Cooper, Jason Nightingale, Trent Barrett, Ben Hornby, Ben Creagh, Beau Scott, Tyson Frizell, Luke Bailey, Dean Young, Jason Ryles. Bench: Nathan Blacklock, Shaun Timmins, Lance Thompson, Michael Weyman. Coach: Wayne Bennett
The countdown to the pinnacle of the St George Illawarra Dragons 100-year celebration - the all important naming of the "Team of the Century" - now begins.
This team will be announced at an exclusive event on Wednesday, July 20.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.