You've heard of a baby boom, but a bridal boom?
After a wedding 'freeze' in the past couple of years because of COVID-19 restrictions, brides-to-be are still kicking their heels up and jumping on the bridal bandwagon.
Advertisement
There waiting in the wedded wings, is Melanie Bowman, who, from launching her baby-business in her Kurnell backyard studio, has spread the veils to a new space in the hustle and bustle of Cronulla.
The mum-of-three says the bridal industry is packing a positive punch once again, with those awaiting pending nuptials, turning their toes towards the aisle.
Mrs Bowman is the one-woman boss of Barefaced Bridal, a one-stop shop that has come a long way since the early launchings of a renovated granny flat-turned-boutique.
For five years she had a small shopfront at Kurnell. But throw in the busy life of a working mother and a pandemic to slightly rattle operations, and other things took over.
"I mentally shut off my business after lockdown, and had two years of being mum, which was nice. When you work for yourself you have control to do that," Mrs Bowman said.
Then, the refinery oil spill happened, and yet another halt propelled the savvy entrepreneur to think outside the suburban box.
"We copped it. We did get some compensation after having to move out of Kurnell while the council did remedial works on the ground," she said. "There was a downturn...but we had a rental pause so that helped."
Australian Bureau of Statistics figures showed registered marriages fell 30.6 per between 2019 and 2020, the largest annual decrease reported by the ABS.
But once restrictions lifted, requests for dresses came flying in.
"Then it was like the floodgates opened and a stampede of brides followed," Mrs Bowman said.
The specialist consignment store offers off-the-rack designer gowns (think samples - some pre-loved and others new with tags) and authentic vintage dresses.
With a growing amount of requests from suppliers, Mrs Bowman soon realised that she needed to expand to cater for the gowns.
"I was going down the idea of having a big warehouse but I found a space at Cronulla. There is more foot traffic and I think it opens up to a younger market," she said.
Although weddings took that fateful hit during the peak of the pandemic, Mrs Bowman is confident of a smoother spring - traditionally the busiest season for weddings.
"What has changed, is the landscape of weddings," she said. "We're seeing now more intimate affairs - smaller backyard gatherings and elopements.
"After brides had to cancel or postpone their wedding three of four times, they've become a lot more pragmatic - it's become more about the marriage and not so much about the 'big day'.
Advertisement
"There are lots of unworn dresses - whether a bride got pregnant before the wedding, or a relationship broke down."
"With rising inflation, brides are also more cost-conscious, ethical and aware of sustainable options."
90a Cronulla Street, Cronulla
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.