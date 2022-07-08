Businesses with a focus on environmentally friendly practices are being encouraged to nominate for the Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards.
Sutherland Shire Environment Centre sponsors the program's Sustainability Award. Nominations close on Thursday August 11.
"The award offers local businesses a chance to lead, putting their passion for a more sustainable environment for all of us on show." said environment centre spokeswoman Linda Gotvik-Dobson.
"This helps to raise the bar not just for the local business community but the wider community too, where sustainable consumer choices are increasingly in demand."
Sutherland Shire Environmental Citizen of the Year 2020, Sarah-Jo Lobwein said, "Sustainable business practices, services and products are critical if we are to protect Sutherland Shire from pollution and environmental degradation.
"There is a tremendous opportunity and scope for improvement in the sustainability of all shire businesses, both large and small."
Previous winners have been recognised for practices such eliminating single use plastics, creating wildlife havens, incorporating sustainable waste management, and sourcing through sustainable supply chains.
Last year's winner Megan Horsman, from Endota Spa, Gymea said it had been "a real focus of mine to reduce the negative environmental impacts of my business".
"Environmental sustainability was one of the reasons I joined Endota Spa in the first place," she said.
"Their organics skincare range in particular was a real drawcard for me and the idea of giving someone a gift of a wellness experience, rather than more 'stuff' to clutter their home really resonated."
The environment centre's Ricki Coughlan said a further two businesses received Highly Commended awards in 2021.
The Soulful Pantry was recognised for its range of sustainable products, compostable packaging and a business model which encouraged re-use of containers and carbon neutral delivery.
"The award is intended to encourage environmentally friendly business practices, and is open to all
Debbie Stapleton's Little Party Hire was highly commended for innovative eco-friendly children's party hire, providing alternatives to single use plastic balloons.
Business owners and customers can lodge nominations, using the application form on the Sutherland Shire Environment Centre website.
Winners will be announced at the Precedent Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards presentation night on October 6.
