St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Former Hurstville Councillor Clifton Wong found dead

Updated July 8 2022 - 3:14am, first published 12:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cllifton Wong giviung evidence at ICAC last week.

Former Hurstville Councilor Clifton Wong has been found dead.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.