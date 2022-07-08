Former Hurstville Councillor Clifton Wong found dead

Former Hurstville Councilor Clifton Wong has been found dead.
Police said there are no suspicious circumstances.
Mr Wong gave evidence at the ICAC inquiry in three former Hurstville councillors last week.
Emergency services were called on an office block in Dean Street, Burwood on Wednesday after where the body of a 62-year-old man was found.
Mr Wong served on Hurstville council from 1999 to 2012.
More to come.
