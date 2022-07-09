Weekly Wrap: A snapshot of the week that was

Hello readers,
As per the promise made last week, nothing but the news in this week's column.
The ICAC hearing relating to a pair of development matters before Hurstville and later Georges River Council between 2014 and 2021 continued through the week, with various parties taking to the stand.
The commission was told the Landmark Square sale would give councillor's wife $500,000.
On Friday the hearing was adjourned following news of the passing of former Hurstville Councillor Clifton Wong.
Mr Wong was found dead on Wednesday. He had given evidence at the ICAC hearing on Monday. Police do not allege suspicious circumstances.
The hearing will continue, with an amended schedule on Tuesday of this week, livestreamed from the ICAC website.
In other news, sections of the Sutherland Shire and Georges River were declared natural disaster zones due to the horrendous bout of flooding with rocked the east.
The definition allows those applicable to reach out for government assistance.
Also receiving high priority in the national media this week was the story of the stranded MV Portland Bay, which was stuck without engines in the rough swell, anchored off Cronulla.
To be celebrated this week is the efforts of the John Bosco College community at Engadine, who came together to raise just over $18,000 for the Sutherland Shire Relay for Life.
The tally saw the group earn the highest fundraisers for the third year in a row.
Animal lovers in the region would certainly be interested to hear news of an expansion of services at Veterinary Specialists of Sydney at Miranda. The 24-hour pet hospital now has a dedicated ICU, equipped with a team who provide around-the-clock support to pets with life-threatening injuries.
As always, I encourage you all to get along to theleader.com.au and keep yourselves informed and I thank you for reading and your ongoing support of local news.
Hope you all have a great week.
All the best,
Matt Lawrence
Editor.
