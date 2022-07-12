A hub for their community Advertising Feature

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: At VicsFresh IGA Sutherland they believe it is important to support the community that supports them. They donate thousands of dollars every year to local charities.

If supporting local business is on your shopping list then you can't go past VicsFresh IGA Sutherland.

Established about two years ago, the popular and modern supermarket stocks everything you need to feed your family and supply your household.

Owners George Achram and Josh Robinson, who also own IGA at Ramsgate, said they employ around 20 staff who are dedicated to creating a great customer experience for everyone who enters their store.

"Our staff are awesome and will go out of their way to ensure our customers can buy everything on their shopping list," Mr Robinson said.

"We specialise in locally sourced products and have matched our entire range with the majors meaning that at IGA Sutherland you can support local without paying a cent extra."

The supermarket is part of a network of more than 1300 independent family-owned businesses that sit at the heart of local communities across Australia.

At VicsFresh IGA they aim to support local producers, suppliers and charities wherever possible and the team are proud to be an important part of the Sutherland community.



"We give back to the community whenever we can and love being part of life in the Sutherland Shire," Mr Robinson said.



"Through our Community Chest Program we donate thousands of dollars to charities every year.

"Last year we donated more than $3000 and this year we have already donated around $2400 to two local charities through the local Rotary Club.

"We also support Australian-made products by highlighting them throughout the store."

And if you want old-fashioned service, you will find it at VicsFresh IGA.

"Our customers always come first," Mr Robinson said.



"We will pack your groceries and we even walk them to your car. All you need to do is request car service."

The COVID pandemic created quite a few changes in the way people shop these days and at VicsFresh IGA they are up to that challenge too.

You can shop online and then click and collect from the store or you can get your groceries home delivered.

Although, says Mr Robinson, many of their customers still prefer the hands-on experience of shopping and being able to come in and see what they are buying as well as the chance to have a chat with the staff during their visit.

"It's like the hub of the community," he said.

You will find VicsFresh IGA at 561 President Avenue, Sutherland.

