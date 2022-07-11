The Sutherland Athletics club, which has a proud history spanning more than 50 years, has joined with other like-minded sports organisations and is changing its name to the Cronulla Sutherland Athletics Club.
New club President Rik Chapman said the name change was to encourage a greater unity within the whole of Sutherland Shire club not just Sutherland.
"Potentially we could have the biggest numbers of athletes in Australia," he said
"My vision is for us to become a high performance club with the biggest numbers in the country.
"We can't progress as a club if our youth are being funneled off elsewhere-Illawong and St George will take our kids."
Fifteen-year-old athletes Ivy Boothroyd and Danny Kearney said the Cronulla Sutherland name represented a larger area that is linked to healthy outdoor activities.
National level 200 and 400 runner Kearney took up athletics late after playing football and liked his schools athletic carnival, wanting to continue it as a sport.
Endeavour Sports High student Boothroyd is already a star competitor winning this year's 400, 800 and 4x4 relay at the U16 Australian titles-she also won the 800 in record time at the recent Oceania titles.
"It's like a fresh start," Boothroyd said
"It's innovative and hopefully It will make the club more accessible."
Sutherland District Athletics Club was formed in 1959 and their members have represented at all levels including local, state, national and international level competition in running, throwing, jumping and racewalking events.
Many talented international athletes trained and competed for Sutherland District Athletics Club including Olympians Marjorie Jackson, Maree Holland, Peter Hadfield, Eloise Wellings and now Ollie Hoare.
Commonwealth Games medallist and Olympian Maree Holland congratulated the club's committee on their positive move forward with their new name change to Cronulla Sutherland.
"I remember when I competed for the club it was called Saucony Sutherland, which also promoted the club in a positive way. This should do the same."
Peter Hadfield also supported the name change of the athletics club to the Cronulla - Sutherland Athletics Club.
"The term Sutherland District restricts the impression of the geographic area of the club.
"Cronulla -Sutherland is more in tune with other major clubs within the Sutherland Shire such as the Cronulla-Sutherland Rugby League Club." he said
"The name change and alignment could attract future increased engagement and possible financial support by the Leagues Club."
Boothroyd said she was given her first Australian rep shirt by Eloise Wellings when she was 11 and it made a big impression on her.
Chapman hopes the name change will reinvigorate the local athletics scene as throughout the 1960s and 1970s, athletics was a very popular sport in the Shire with the absence of alternative sporting facilities and opportunities.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
