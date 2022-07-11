St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sutherland Athletics in name change

John Veage
By John Veage
July 11 2022
Black White and Blue: Ivy Boothroyd, Rik Chapman and Danny Kearney at their clubs Sylvania Waters Athletics training track. Picture John Veage

The Sutherland Athletics club, which has a proud history spanning more than 50 years, has joined with other like-minded sports organisations and is changing its name to the Cronulla Sutherland Athletics Club.

