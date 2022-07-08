Sunny end to the working week, but dry spell won't last long

What's that strange sphere of light up in the sky you might ask?
After a long week of wild weather - heavy rain that led to flooding and high winds that toppled trees, the sun made a welcome appearance on Friday.
Although cooler temperatures make for a typical July day, the last day of the working week was met with open arms.
No doubt it's been a chance to reduce that rising pile of washing, get out for a stroll with the dog or drain the kids' batteries at the playground before the school holidays are out.
A sunny day with a top of 16 degrees is expected. But large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.
Nice conditions will continue into Saturday, with an expected mostly sunny day, and a top of 17 degrees. There is only a 20-30 per cent chance of a shower in the late afternoon or evening.
Saturday is looking to be the only day to get a winter's ray of warmth, as showers are set to return on a cloudy Sunday, with a 95 per cent probability of rain.
While the threat of heavy rain has eased, intermittent showers will continue possibly into next week.
The dry conditions on Friday have given Woronora residents, who were indundated with rising water levels, the chance to clean their homes.
Strike teams of NSW Rural Fire Service fire trucks and fireboats have been operating in the Woronora area, conducting damage assessments and triage.
Crews are asking residents to be patient as they work through a significant number of clean-up jobs.
People are also urged to be cautious when travelling on the river due to the huge amount of submerged debris.
Sutherland Shire SES Commander Jim Pullin says it's now all about recovery.
"The shire has had the most number of requests of assistance out of all the Local Government Areas in Sydney," he said. "It's not a happy record - it certainly pushed us.
"But we're back to normal operations. The river itself is gone back to its normal role. The tidal situation has always been part of the Woronora challenge for residents, but about 19 dwellings have got minor issues."
He says despite the significant weather surge, the shire was fortunate compared to other parts of NSW.
"When you look at the effects of the state, ours is just a tiny part. We have not remotely seen what is happening in the Hawkesbury," Mr Pullin said. "But there have been major issues with erosion on steep properties in the shire because the ground is just so wet.
"Several of those dwellings will need structural engineers to assess the properties. Fences and retaining walls have also suddenly collapsed as the water washed the soil out from underneath it. Now that the sun is shining, it's also a good time for people to check their household gutters."
Mr Pullin, a volunteer who retired from full-time emergency services, says he credits the "young ones in the field" who have worked tirelessly in the past week.
"One gentleman who moved from Japan with his family says he helps because an earthquake devastated his city," he said. "Another man from Fiji just wants to help now that he is part of Australia, after a cyclone destroyed his village," he said.
Mr Pullin says although the heavy rain has eased, the anxious wait for the next weather impact is once again heightened. He hopes to see much-needed change within local operations.
"There was a big discussion point in the 1970s about raising Warragamba Dam. The general consensus was that we needed to be prepared for flooding downstream," he said. "Hopefully this [weather incident] will give rise to council and government. Our headquarters in Heathcote, is the bottom end of the shire. If there's an incident at Kurnell, it can take up to 40 minutes in peak hour to drive to pick up a truck. We have been pushing like crazy to get a headquarters at Cronulla. We have about 60 volunteers who have put their hand up from there - they've been waiting 10 years."
