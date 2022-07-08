The sun may be shining and fine weather forecast for Saturday at least, but Sutherland Shire sporting fields remain waterlogged and unsuitable for junior sport.
Sutherland Shire Football Association has called off all games on Saturday, with a decision to be made on Sunday fixtures early on Sunday.
"In consultation with our stakeholders, including our member clubs, unfortunately too many fields are still too wet and/ or too dangerous as a result of the significant rainfall experienced earlier this week," SSFA said in a Facebook post.
"Therefore, all games including Miniroos, have been cancelled for tomorrow Saturday 9th July."
Cronulla Junior Rugby League said Round 10 games had been washed out.
"The weather as not been very kind to rugby league this year," the association said on Facebook.
"It is very unfortunate but Cronulla JRL have made the call to cancel games scheduled for this weekend. There are simply not enough grounds in a state to have games played.
"We hope all clubs, volunteers, referees and families enjoy the weekend off.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
