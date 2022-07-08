Fire destroys house at Rockdale

Fire has destroyed at house in Rockdale early this morning.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews attended the property alight on Kent Street around 8:10 am.
On arrival, firefighters found large volumes of smoke issuing from the single-level home.
Crews went to work quickly and contained the fire in approximately 30 minutes.
The home was completely destroyed by smoke and fire which was believed to have started in the rear of the residence.
Superintendent Adam Dewberry from Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) said this is a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero (000) for a fire emergency can be the difference between life and death, or a building or other property being saved or destroyed.
The Triple Zero (000) service is the quickest way to get the right resources from emergency services to help you. It should be used to contact Police, Fire or Ambulance services in life-threatening or time-critical situations.
