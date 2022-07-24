St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sans Souci Public School teacher recognised in the 2022 Highly Accomplished and Lead Teacher Awards

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 25 2022 - 12:47am, first published July 24 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head of the class: Felicity Williamson of Sans Souci Public School received a 2022 Highly Accomplished and Lead Teacher Award. Picture: John Veage

You don't expect the teacher to hand over their lesson to the students, but that's exactly what Felicity Williamson did.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.