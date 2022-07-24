You don't expect the teacher to hand over their lesson to the students, but that's exactly what Felicity Williamson did.
Giving the reins to children was a deliberate attempt to give them control of their learning - and it worked.
The idea was to lift writing skills by enabling students to critique each other's work.
It's not a new method - it's been done for the past three years at Sans Souci Public School, where Mrs Williamson works. But it was a program she specifically developed for the school.
Establishing the literacy model is among the reasons she has been recognised this year as one of Australia's best.
The teacher of 20 years received a 2022 Highly Accomplished or Lead Teacher (HALT) certification, at a ceremony attended by NSW Minister for Education, Sarah Mitchell.
It celebrated teachers who have attained the highest levels of national accreditation - in other words, those who are experts in their field.
The national certification initiative started in 2012. NSW announced in May, a desire to to increase its target of HALTs ten-fold by 2025.
It helps teachers progress career, and receive additional salary by rewarding the passion and commitment they have in mentoring and continuing school improvement.
Mrs Williamson, of Sutherland, has spent most of her career at Sans Souci Public School, targeting stage 2 and 3, and in recent time, has been the whole school instructional leader in curriculum support.
Her main role has been to provide guidance to staff - including graduate teachers - to ensure literacy and numeracy skills are represented accurately.
"Improvement in those areas are the key aspects that we always focus on," Mrs Williamson said.
"We have had several projects up and running in the past few years, which have been in line with improvement measures in our school plan. One of those has been to embed effective feedback practice, to improve a student's understanding of the writing process."
This is where students become somewhat like "mini-teachers".
Rather than be armed with a red pen and desire to "cross out" each other's mistakes, students provide two positives about their peer's work, and a recommendation on how they can improve.
Suggestions might include to use more adjectives to describe a character or correcting grammar. Students "conference" with each other, say, in pairs, and put a stamp in their book.
"It sets them up for success," Mrs Williamson said. "So with peer feedback, when we combine writing practice with things like science, history or geography content, it brings a lot more relevance and engagement to students."
Although the school is big on technology, there is a strong push for students to actually use their hands to write.
"Writing is purely in our workbooks - it's absolutely necessary," Mrs Williamson said. "We don't use iPads for that at all."
As they say, the proof is in the pudding, or in this case, the NAPLAN results.
Since launching the project, the school has maintained stable literacy skills, despite a couple of years of disrupted learning.
"We are very happy with our NAPLAN results," Mrs Williamson said. "We are about to get our latest ones, but our writing has been steadily improving over the last few years.
"Overall we were very pleased with the outcome after COVID-19. We found that we were on an even path before it hit - there wasn't a deficit in learning, because as a technology-based school, we were very proactive with modifying lessons for online and independent learning."
Achieving certification of the top standards of teaching practice in Australia has not come without its challenges.
"Our priorities are to support and improve student learning. However, it is an all-encompassing job," Mrs Williamson said.
"It is very overwhelming at times, it can be very emotionally draining. We are not only teachers. We are often dealing with a lot of student and parents well-being issues - particularly after COVID-19."
But what became the new normal, was also the familiar task of doing the job that she wouldn't replace.
"Teachers work hard but we do it because we love doing it," she said.
"That's why we are still here."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
