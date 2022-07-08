Netstrata Jubilee ruled out for possible basketball-netball centre

Netstrata Jubilee Oval has been excluded as a possible site for a future basketball and netball Centre in the Georges River local government area.
Last November the Council resolved to investigate council-owned land that can be used to build a basketball and Netball Centre to accommodate the needs of both the St George Basketball Association and the St George Netball Association.
Three sites on council owned land were identified as suitable in the Georges River local government area.
These were Tallawarra Reserve, Beverly Hills; Netstrata Jubilee Oval Redevelopment at Kogarah; and Penshurst Park- Hurstville Aquatic Leisure Centre.
But Councillor Elise Borg moved an amendment at the June 27 council meeting excluding Jubilee Oval from any future investigation of a possible basketball-netball centre with the preferred sites be the Johnny Warren Indoor Sports Centre, Penshurst and Tallawalla Reserve, Beverly Hills, for use as a Basketball / Netball Centre.
The amendment was supported by councillors 8:7.
"I support Council investing funds equitably across sporting codes and some may say that netball and basketball may have missed out on investment in recent years when there has been significant funding directed into other sports," Cr Borg said.
"However, my amendment to exclude Netstrata Jubilee Oval from the locations identified is made on the basis, that to date, Councillors and the community have not sighted, or had an opportunity to comment on, the Draft Masterplan for Netstrata Jubilee," she said.
"And without seeing that plan, the only place I could envisage three indoor hardcourts at that location, would be on the site of the adjacent Kogarah Park.
"As important as it is for Council to cater for the future sporting needs of the population with sporting infrastructure, it should not be at the expense of precious passive open space which is also vital to the current and future needs of the community, especially in an area as densely populated as Carlton, which has already been rezoned for much further increased densities."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
