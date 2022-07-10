Looking towards a healthy future with optimism

Many people pursue a career in medicine for different reasons, most with the altruistic undertone of a desire to help people. But for me, I think it's time to take that one step further - to help people to help themselves.
It's this element of self empowerment, and in a way self compassion, which I envision will be a transformative turning point in the practice of future health care.
Advertisement
I studied a major in immunology at Sydney University, graduating in medical studies in 2021. A firm passion developed for practicing preventative medicine and improving health literacy, strengthened by experiences working during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
I am particularly interested in promoting chronic disease awareness and prevention, and I'm commencing my Masters studies to further fulfil my position as a health advocate for our community.
I was always intrigued by the physiological sciences, yet my curiosity in humanity essentially drew me to the field. Many people pursue medicine for different reasons, yet for me, it was this intrinsic amalgamation of human science touching human stories that presented it as such a humbling and worthwhile, life-long pursuit.
During undergraduate studies, I discovered immunology as the silent achiever of our body's entire organ systems, like the maestro of the symphony. With the occurrences of the past two and a half years especially, the broader community has become more astute to this concept of immunity and its cardinal role in protecting individual and collective health.
My message to our community is, we are only as strong as our weakest link, thus whether you are double-vaccinated, triple-vaccinated or an anti-vaxxer, our individual and collective immune systems are actually frontline of this ongoing battle.
As we approach the heart of winter and in the midst of a comparably severe flu season, let's prioritise our immune health such that we can build a firm collective defence against spreading viral illness.
Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been profound shifts in the functioning of our respective industries. The health system is no exclusion. Yet in which ever profession, we are all humans helping another human.
Each of our respective roles in this community, at the granular level, is providing service to another person. So by bringing compassion back to the forefront of what drives our actions and daily decisions, our ongoing road of restoration has the potential of becoming collectively more productive and resilient.
I've discovered that medicine is a practice of humanity. As much as it is governed by the science, human connection is at it's essence. There is a seismic amount of trust that is transferred as we enter the doors of the hospital or general practice. Yet at times like these past few years when we have been faced with increased resource demand despite static supply and time constraints abutted by increasing wait times, we have automatically accustomed ourselves to expecting the worst instead of hoping for the best.
When we are faced with a lack of intrinsic resources, and we begin to sacrifice things at the expense of another, the first to be disposed is what costs the least and that is compassion.
Today, we are living in the aftermath of an unanticipated coup d'état from the microbial biosphere, exacerbated by ubiquitous inflation and precarious supply of essential needs.
Yet our health is simultaneously our only ally and primary defence mechanism to face what lies ahead. So, for those who have taken the leisure of reading this today, if there's a moral to this story, it's simply to please take care of yourselves.
Through my training so far, I've learnt vicariously through the patients I've encountered, that no matter which stage of health you find yourself in right now - whether it be facing imminent surgery, expecting your first child or contemplating whether the niggles and aches are the seasonal flu or long-COVID-19 - trust in your body.
Even before you step into the doors of the medical centre or hospital, your internal symphony of systems has already begun fighting for you, lead by your immunity. The pesky sniffles, overwhelming lethargy or unexpected fever is, reassuringly, your immune system already in action. What happens after this is an adjunct to your own defence mechanisms.
Our bodies are remarkably stronger than we perceive it to be and the remedy lies within us. Doctors, nurses, medicines and interventions only aid what your internal organ systems have been facing long before the symptoms became apparent and brought you to the hospital door.
You can believe in the health care system but if you believe in yourself first, the battle is already half-won. As much as we would like to get to know you and your story, only you know yourself best. You can be the hero of your own health. If you agree with this, you already are.
Wooveen Kim, 26, of Cronulla, is a junior medical officer who works in the community.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.