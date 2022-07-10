Looking towards a healthy future with optimism

I've discovered that medicine is a practice of humanity. As much as it is governed by the science, human connection is at it's essence. There is a seismic amount of trust that is transferred as we enter the doors of the hospital or general practice. Yet at times like these past few years when we have been faced with increased resource demand despite static supply and time constraints abutted by increasing wait times, we have automatically accustomed ourselves to expecting the worst instead of hoping for the best.