Looking towards a healthy future with optimism

By Wooveen Kim
Updated July 10 2022 - 3:35am, first published 3:18am
Youth on the frontline: Cronulla junior doctor Wooveen Kim looks ahead with positivity.

Many people pursue a career in medicine for different reasons, most with the altruistic undertone of a desire to help people. But for me, I think it's time to take that one step further - to help people to help themselves.

