Development of the Week
57 apartments
Set in the peaceful community of South Hurstville, Allen & George offers a collection of design-conscious apartments, poised to set a new benchmark in contemporary living.
With a selection of beautifully appointed one, two and three bedroom apartments, the exceptional architecture and interior design combine to create inviting modern sanctuaries with oversized floorplans and premium features and finishes.
Comprising of only 57 apartments, Allen & George consists of two buildings which overlook the beautifully landscaped communal areas, making the most of the district views, privacy and quiet serenity. The building has secured lift access, secured car parking and storage for every apartment.
According to Laver Residential Projects director, James Lampropoulos, "Our clients BRDB have been very considered with the design on Allen & George. They really wanted to deliver a product that meets the current market demands. It's no secret that In recent years the market has shifted strongly toward smaller high-quality boutique buildings."
"Allen & George fits that mould perfectly, with only 57 high quality and genuine oversized floor plans."
From the serenity of the Georges River, idyllic parks and reserves, to playing a round of golf at the Beverley Park Golf Course or immersing yourself in the urban café culture, Allen & George connects you to both nature and culture.
"It really is the ideal location for first home buyers looking to raise a family or older buyers wanting to upgrade or downsize from a larger home," Lampropoulos said.
A dedicated sales and information centre is now open on Allen Street in South Hurstville with inspections strictly by appointment only.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
