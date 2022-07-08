Beach-goer Stuart Briggs noticed some rather large lost property at Taren Point this week.
Following days of heavy rain, rough seas and high winds, the Taveuni Dreaming broke free of its buoy and ended up on the sand.
"I saw it on a police buoy off Taren point reserve six months ago," Stuart Briggs said.
"Also, Shire Salvo's sister church is in Taveuni in Fiji. We were meant to visit in 2020 but COVID-19 struck...we feel like the picture."
