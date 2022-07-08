Cronulla beaches are in for yet another pounding from big seas this weekend.
Waves of four to five metres are forecast for Sunday afternoon and early Monday.
Beaches, which were severely eroded over the June long weekend and during the first weekend in July are likely to suffer further erosion.
North Cronulla beach has been severely impacted
Almost all of the 200 tonne of sand trucked in to repair North Cronulla beach last week has since been washed away.
All access paths are closed.
