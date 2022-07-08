St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Waves of four to five metres forecast for this weekend

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 8 2022 - 7:46am, first published 7:45am
Erosion at North Cronulla beach. Picture: John Veage

Cronulla beaches are in for yet another pounding from big seas this weekend.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

