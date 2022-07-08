Girl, 9, shot at Connells Point

Police remain on scene after a young girl was injured during a shooting at Connells Point on Friday night.
At about 5.50pm on July 8, emergency services were called to a home at Queens Road, following reports that a number of shots were fired.
Upon arrival, police commenced first aid on a nine-year-old girl prior to the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The girl was taken to hospital under a police escort. It's understood her injuries are not life-threatening.
A woman and two other children were present at the time of the shooting but were uninjured.
St George Police have established a crime scene and commenced initial inquiries.
A vehicle was found burnt out at Oatley a short time later, a second crime scene has been established and the vehicle will undergo forensic examination.
A police operation remains ongoing.
