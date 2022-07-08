St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Girl, 9, shot at Connells Point

Updated July 8 2022 - 11:08am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Girl, 9, shot at Connells Point

Police remain on scene after a young girl was injured during a shooting at Connells Point on Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.