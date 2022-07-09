St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Updated

Man charged after girl, 9, was shot at Connells Point

Updated July 9 2022 - 3:36am, first published 12:35am
Man charged after girl, 9, was shot at Connells Point

Raptor Squad officers have charged a man following a shooting at Connells Point on Friday night.

