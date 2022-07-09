A plaque is to be installed at Lilli Pilli Oval commemorating a little-known part of Sutherland Shire's war-time history.
The oval, which is in a very high position, was the site of an important World War Two RAAF radar station.
Advertisement
Beneath the feet of today's soccer players lie the foundations of the massive wooden structures, which were used for spotting planes approaching Sydney between 1942 and 1945.
The Shire Military History Club has had a memorial plaque made and will also publish a booklet on the subject.
President Clive Baker said the club was looking for more photographs and memories of people who grew up in the area, between 1939 and 1946.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Mr Baker on 0424 235 885.
The plaque reads:
Due to the elevation of this location, a 2UE radio facility stood here until 1939.
Between 1942 and 1945, the threat of invasion resulted in the establishment of what was called 'Fortress Shire'.
As a result, the site was taken over by the RAAF for a radar facility.
Because radar signals were compromised by metal, the steel towers were replaced with timber structures, about 40 metres high.
By 1943, No 207 RAAF Radar Station was operational and was detecting and directing aircraft flying in the Sydney area.
A staff of about 50 - RAAF men and WAAAF women - were located here to operate the radar station.
To provide accommodation for the personnel, new houses were built in nearby Telopea Street. They were vacated after 1945 and became highly desirable because of the post-war housing shortages.
As the threat of invasion declined and technology advanced, the facility was decommissioned in 1945.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.