St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Visy seeks to double quantity of kerbside recyclable materials handled at Taren Point facility by working through night

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 15 2022 - 7:46am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Visy facility at Taren Point. Picture: Chris Lane

Visy Industries Australia is seeking to double the quantity of kerbside recyclable materials handled by its waste management facility at Taren Point by working through the night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.