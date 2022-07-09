Through the generosity of the Sutherland Shire community, thousands of dollars was raised this year through an annual Make A Difference Appeal, launched by Officeworks.
During June, the appeal encouraged customers to round up the cost of their purchases in-store or donate online to raise money for 14 children's education and health charities, supporting the health and well-being of children in Australia.
Officeworks Taren Point contributed to the appeal, gathering more than an impressive $84,716, which they donated to their chosen charity, Caring Kids.
These funds will go to the young carers, with 'Joy Boxes' packed with toys, games, art and craft materials, puzzles, school stationery items and sports equipment delivered to the doorstep of young carers across Australia.
Business Manager, Nader Tabbaa said he was proud of the work his team put in to support the appeal.
"We're thrilled that we've raised these funds to support the important work of Caring Kids and the work they do to provide young carers with a space to be a kid," he said. "Thank you to all of our customers who donated."
More than a million dollars was raised from all those participating in the appeal this year.
