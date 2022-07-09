St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Officeworks Taren Point raises more than $84,000 for Caring Kids through the Make A Difference Appeal

By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 9 2022 - 10:06pm, first published 10:00pm
Team effort: Chief Executive of Caring Kids Andrew Bogg, Margaret Skagias, Taren Point Store Manager Nader Tabber, and Tyler Hodsoll.

Through the generosity of the Sutherland Shire community, thousands of dollars was raised this year through an annual Make A Difference Appeal, launched by Officeworks.

