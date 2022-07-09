Rising piano maestro Joshua Zhi is playing the right keys towards a career on the stage.
The young student was one of four finalists selected to compete in the 2022 Sydney Eisteddfod Kawai Junior Piano Scholarship Final on August 4.
The event made its debut last year. Joshua is one of four finalists to compete for a total prize value of $6000.
This musical scholarship aims to discover talent, and encourages promising young pianists aged 11-16 years to help each grow further in their musical endeavours.
Joshua, who hopes to refine his technique ahead of the big performance, says he is excited to give it his best.
"Sydney Eisteddfod gives me an opportunity to perform, compete against, and learn from fellow musicians. It also gives me a clear goal to strive for and motivates me to work for it," he said.
