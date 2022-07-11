St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sharks women lead the way

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 11 2022 - 2:06am, first published 2:00am
The Harvey Norman Women's Premiership Sharks have won their chance to deliver the Club its first senior women's title after beating Mounties on Saturday to qualify for the Grand Final.

