The Harvey Norman Women's Premiership Sharks have won their chance to deliver the Club its first senior women's title after beating Mounties on Saturday to qualify for the Grand Final.
Playing against a physical Mounties side at Netstrata Jubilee Oval, the Sharks went in with the perfect game plan, and stood firm in defense emerging 22-4 victor's to set up a clash on Saturday with the Wests Tigers to decide the 2022 premiers.
Sharks coach Tony Herman was proud of the performance of his team against a quality outfit and was looking forward to the Grand Final this weekend.
"It's pretty exciting for the club and very exciting for the girls," Herman said
"They were awesome today. I really thought they stuck to what they wanted to do, and worked really hard for one another."
The Sharks enjoyed a fast start, fullback Sam Bremner, brilliant for the Cronulla girls with her first touch on the day, slicing through for the first try, before laying on the second for Zali Fay with a clever cut out pass.
After weathering a Mounties comeback, a try to Studdon, then another from Quincy Dodd after a good run by Tiana Penitani, propelled the Sharks into the competition decider.
The Sharks now face a Tigers team which came from fourth to qualify for the Grand Final, scheduled to be played at Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday.
