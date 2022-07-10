Appeal to find missing teenager

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing 14-year-old girl from St George.
Marielle Baena was last seen at an address on West Street, Hurstville at about 7pm on July 8.
When she could not be located, police officers attached to St George Police Area Command immediately commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Family and police hold concerns for her welfare due to her young age.
Marielle is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with an olive complexion and brown eyes, about 150cm to 160cm tall, with a thin build and dyed red/brown hair.
She is known to frequent the St George and Inner West areas of Sydney.
Anyone with information concerning Marielle's whereabouts should contact Kogarah Police Station on (02) 8566 7499, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
