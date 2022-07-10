St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Appeal to find missing teenager

Updated July 10 2022 - 2:50am, first published 2:49am
Marielle Baena, 14, was reported missing.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing 14-year-old girl from St George.

