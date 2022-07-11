It was an extra special AGM at Wanda Surf Lifesaving Club on Sunday as legendary club patron Earnest 'Solly' Stevens was given a rousing reception on his 90th birthday.
It was the 76th annual general meeting of a club formed after the Second World War, a war that destroyed lives and families but also bound and strengthened communities.
Advertisement
The club congratulated a number of members for 25, 50 and 60 years of service to the community.
Wanda also celebrated no lives lost,the bank loan paid off and thanked members who assisted in the recent floods.
Not only did Solly get some cake he was presented with his 70yr service award by MP Scott Morrison along with fellow Wanda member Phil Turnbull.
R&R specialist Solly still body surfs most mornings at Wanda with his mates but he said looking at the size of the surf-"maybe not this week"
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.