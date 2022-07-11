St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Wanda SLSC patron Solly cuts his 90th cake

John Veage
By John Veage
July 11 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celebrate: Earnest 'Solly' Stevens cuts his surprise 90th birthday cake with former Prime Minister and Cook MP Scott Morrison.Picture John Veage

It was an extra special AGM at Wanda Surf Lifesaving Club on Sunday as legendary club patron Earnest 'Solly' Stevens was given a rousing reception on his 90th birthday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.