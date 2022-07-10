Work will start this month to remove three abandoned barges, which have been rusting away in the water at Taren Point for more than 30 years.
Miranda MP and Minister for Small Business and Fair Trading, Eleni Petinos, said the state government had committed more than $700,000 to the project.
Advertisement
Ms Petinos said the project by Transport for NSW to demolish and remove the barges would improve the safety for recreational and commercial waterway users," she said.
"The aim is to create a safe environment for the community to enjoy our beautiful waterway, while also considering local environmental factors," she said.
"There are several benefits to the removal and demolition of the barges including mitigating safety risks for maritime users, reducing pollution in Woolooware Bay and providing a safer environment for migratory birds."
"As the three barges are currently located within the Taren Point Migratory Shorebird Reserve, it was important to ensure the project would not have a significant impact on roosting and migration periods for endangered migratory birds."
"There are other nearby locations suitable for roosting including the dedicated shorebird and wader roosting island that the Sutherland Shire Council recently constructed approximately 250 metres northwest of the site.
"The Australasian Wader Study Group was consulted and advised that the demolition and removal of these barges should be carried out in the winter months when the birds migrate away from the area."
The project is expected to be completed by the end of August.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.