Police appeal after steal and assault at Sandringham

St George Police Area Command Detectives are seeking assistance from the public into a Steal from Person and Assault that occurred outside Kiss the Barista, Sanoni Avenue, Sandringham between 10:20pm -to10:40pm on Saturday, 2 July 2022.
Police are seeking assistance from the public into identifying the males and vehicle that maybe able to assist with their enquiries.
The males are described as Middle Eastern in appearance, unknown age, with one male wearing light coloured shirt and dark pants.
Police Report number E.330852198 relates.
Anyone who knows the identity of the male, or has information about the incident, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. St George Police on 02 8566 7499 or 02 9375 8599.
