St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Police appeal after steal and assault at Sandringham

Updated July 10 2022 - 9:39pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are seeking assistance from the public into identifying the males and vehicle that maybe able to assist with their enquiries.

St George Police Area Command Detectives are seeking assistance from the public into a Steal from Person and Assault that occurred outside Kiss the Barista, Sanoni Avenue, Sandringham between 10:20pm -to10:40pm on Saturday, 2 July 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.