There were smiles all throughout the classrooms and on the playground at St Catherine's Laboure Catholic Primary School this week, when Grandparent's Day made its welcome return.
After a COVID-19 pause, extended relatives were allowed back to school, to see their grandchildren show in person what they had been missing.
The school hosted a picnic lunch, a liturgy and mass, and pupils performed in their drama, dance and vocal ensembles.
Principal Jodie McKay said it was wonderful to open up to families again.
"We had parents on site for Mother's Day but this was the first time we had our grandparents back on site, so the children were very excited," she said.
"It's absolutely crucial to have families involved. It's had a huge impact on the community not be to able to have our parents on site and it's been great to welcome them back in every capacity - as volunteers, and working in the classrooms."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
