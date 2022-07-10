St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Photos | Crane lifts North Cronulla lifeguard tower out of reach of sea

By Photos: John Veage; Story: Murray Trembath
Updated July 11 2022 - 11:21am, first published July 10 2022 - 11:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Update

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.