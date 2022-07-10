Update
A crane has lifted the lifeguard tower at North Cronulla beach out of the reach of the sea in a night-time operation watched by a large gathering.
The tower was perilously close to falling into the ocean after being undermined by another big swell on the weekend.
Sutherland Shire Council ordered its removal early on Monday. The top section of the tower was removed after 8pm.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the tower was "structurally OK, but it's better to be safe than sorry".
Bate Bay beaches are in a pitiful state after the third serious erosion event in less than a month.
Cr Pesce said a new seawall at North Cronulla beach was provided for in a draft plan of management, which had recently been finalised.
The council was seeking state government assistance to repair the beaches, he said.
"I have already reached out to the government at a zoom meeting between the 23 councils impacted by the recent floods and weather, the premier and minister for local government," he said.
"I said, while we had flooding at Woronora, our beaches have also been destroyed and we need to address that urgently," he said.
A council spokesman said the removal of the lifeguards tower would not undermine beach safety as surveillance normally occurred during winter months from surf cameras.
The spokesman said a plan of works was being developed to undertake urgent reinforcement of the North Cronulla sea wall, which was expected to commence within days.
Access to the adjacent section of The Esplanade would be restricted while works were undertaken, he said.
Update
A crane is being brought in to move the North Cronulla lifeguard tower, which is perilously close to falling into the sea after being undermined by more big surf on the weekend.
The operation will take place this afternoon before a very big high tide about 6pm.
The move was decided upon at an early morning meeting between Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce, council chief executive Manjeet Grewal and director of infrastructure Peter Hazeldine.
Cr Pesce said, "The lifeguard tower sits on a large concrete slab and is structurally OK, but it's better to be safe than sorry".
Earlier
The lifeguard tower at North Cronulla beach is perilously close to falling into the sea after being undermined by more big surf on the weekend.
There will be a critical period later today, with continuing hazardous surf conditions and a big high tide of 1.89 metres at 6.05pm.
This morning's high tide was 1.38 metres.
Bate Bay beaches are in a pitiful state after another weekend of being pounded by big seas.
Earlier damaging events occurred a week ago and over the June long weekend.
Waves of four to five metres were breaking on Sunday afternoon and into early Monday
North Cronulla beach has been most impacted, with almost all of the 200 tonne of sand trucked in to repair the main access walkway a fortnight ago being washed away.
Cronulla, Elouera and Wanda beaches have also suffered serious erosion.
The lifeguard tower at Elouera beach is also close to being threatened.
