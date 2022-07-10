Update
A crane is being brought in to move the North Cronulla lifeguard tower, which is perilously close to falling into the sea after being undermined by more big surf on the weekend.
The operation will take place this afternoon before a very big high tide about 6pm.
The move was decided upon at an early morning meeting between Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce, council chief executive Manjeet Grewal and director of infrastructure Peter Hazeldine.
Cr Pesce said, "The lifeguard tower sits on a large concrete slab and is structurally OK, but it's better to be safe than sorry".
Earlier
The lifeguard tower at North Cronulla beach is perilously close to falling into the sea after being undermined by more big surf on the weekend.
There will be a critical period later today, with continuing hazardous surf conditions and a big high tide of 1.89 metres at 6.05pm.
This morning's high tide was 1.38 metres.
Bate Bay beaches are in a pitiful state after another weekend of being pounded by big seas.
Earlier damaging events occurred a week ago and over the June long weekend.
Waves of four to five metres were breaking on Sunday afternoon and into early Monday
North Cronulla beach has been most impacted, with almost all of the 200 tonne of sand trucked in to repair the main access walkway a fortnight ago being washed away.
Cronulla, Elouera and Wanda beaches have also suffered serious erosion.
The lifeguard tower at Elouera beach is also close to being threatened.
