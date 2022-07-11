The Baby Broncos overcame the loss of their Origin stars to hold out St George Illawarra 32-18 at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Broncos dominated the opening stages of the match after Dragons prop Tariq Sims was sin binned for a late tackle on Adam Reynolds in the third minute.
Shortly after Sims returned to the fray Dragons fullback Cody Ramsey broke Brisbane's line and ran 40 metres to get across the stripe in the 16th minute, with a conversion putting the Dragons in the lead.
But in the exact same fashion as the opening try, Sims was sin binned for the second time of the match for a high-tackle on Rhys Kennedy and the Broncos immediately scored.
The Dragons now head to Central Coast Stadium to take on the 10th-placed Roosters in Round 18. The Red V will be hoping to have their spine back together once skipper Ben Hunt returns from Origin duties but will face a tough battle with the Roosters desperate to climb into the top-eight.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
