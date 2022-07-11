On the back of an outstanding 2022 season to date, Sharks five eighth Matt Moylan has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension.
The announcement follows another stand out performance, with Moylan one of the Sharks best in a 28-6 thumping of the Melbourne Storm last week, with the new deal to see the 31-year-old remain at the Cronulla club until at least the end of the 2024 season.
Moylan said there was exciting times moving forward and he was really looking forward to the opportunity.
"I'm really excited about playing some good footy leading into the back end of the year and I'm looking forward to contribute over the next couple of years, to keep improving and doing my job for the team." he said
Cronulla had handed the Storm back-to-back defeats to secure their fourth straight win with a dominant 28-6 victory at PointsBet Stadium last Thursday night.
Sharks centre Jesse Ramien crossed for a hat-trick as they ran in six tries to one in the comfortable win.
The Sharks scored four tries to set up a 20-0 lead in the first half against a depleted Storm side that continued their scrappy efforts from last week's loss to the Sea Eagles.
Cronulla will now make the trip to North Queensland next Friday night for a clash against the Cowboys. The match will be the first for the Sharks against former playmaker Chad Townsend.
Sharks backrower Briton Nikora will miss the game against the Cowboys on Friday night after taking the early guilty plea on a match review committee charge.
Sharks star Nicho Hynes and Toby Rudolf are likely to return after COVID-19 ruled them out but Dale Finucane has joined the extended squad for the Brydens Lawyers NSW Blues .
Finucane, who has represented NSW on five occasions from 2019-21, has been brought in to replace Jacob Saifiti on the extended bench as preparations continue for Game Three of the Ampol State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Wednesday night.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
