St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Two years extra for in form Moylan

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 11 2022 - 6:06am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Moylan

On the back of an outstanding 2022 season to date, Sharks five eighth Matt Moylan has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.