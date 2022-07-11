Descendants of Bi-yar-rung "Biddy" Giles were among those present when the community park at South Village, Kirrawee was officially named after the Dharawal woman, who left her imprint on Sutherland Shire.
Sutherland Shire Council decided on the name two years ago following an overwhelming community vote, but the pandemic delayed a ceremony.
Fittingly, the event took place during NAIDOC Week, which celebrates and recognises the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
"Biddy was a respected Dharawal woman who cared deeply for Dharawal Country and who is held in high regard by her descendants and the communities on the lands on which she lived and travelled," mayor Carmelo Pesce said.
"Her ability to share her knowledge with others during her travels across this region allowed her to become well connected, particularly along the Botany Bay, Georges River and Port Hacking waterways.
"Since it's opening in late 2019, this park has become a very popular community space, and we hope visitors will take a moment to pause and reflect on this inspiring woman's story for years to come."
Cr Pesce said 81 per cent of 2200 respondents to a council survey in 2020 supported naming the park in honour of Biddy Giles. it was one of the highest participation rates in council history.
Born about 1820, Biddy moved to the Georges River with her partner Billy Giles, an Englishman, about 1860.
The State Library of NSW's Dictionary of Sydney says the couple lived on the western bank of Mill Creek, known to the Dharawal as Gurugurang, in a farmhouse built earlier by Dr Alexander Cuthill.
They had fruit trees, goats and abundant bush tucker from the river and its banks.
During the 1860s, Biddy and Billy acted as guides for groups of travellers in shooting or fishing parties, sharing their knowledge of the river and its wildlife, telling stories and sharing skills.
These trips ranged from Mill Creek east all the way to the ocean and south into Dharawal country as far as the Shoalhaven.
Some of these travellers wrote accounts of their trips with Biddy, marvelling at her unfailing ability to find fish, her control of her hunting dogs and the skill with which she could rustle up a delicious meal from local produce.
After Billy's death in the mid-1870s, Biddy moved along the river to live at Joseph Holt's property at Sylvania with her brother Joey. The work camps and oyster beds of the property provided a living to a number of Aboriginal people, both from various areas. Biddy died at Sylvania in the 1890s.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
