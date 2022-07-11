St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Belated official naming ceremony in honour of Dharawal woman Biddy Giles at South Village, Kirrawee

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 11 2022 - 11:26pm, first published 11:00pm
Naming honour: Descendants of Dharawal woman Bi-yar-rung "Biddy" Giles with mayor Carmelo Pesce at the official naming of the park at South Village, Kirrawee. Picture: John Veage

Descendants of Bi-yar-rung "Biddy" Giles were among those present when the community park at South Village, Kirrawee was officially named after the Dharawal woman, who left her imprint on Sutherland Shire.

