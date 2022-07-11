Shoppers were unable to get assistance when they were trapped in the car park of Kiora Centre at Miranda when boom gates malfunctioned.
Bangor resident Janine Burns, who needed to leave quickly as her friend had taken ill, said dozens of cars were trying to leave the car park between 1.45pm and 2.30pm on Thursday June 30.
"Both boom gates were stuck and no one answered the intercom," she said.
"One lady manually lifted the boom gate up, which allowed two small cars to get out, but a four wheel drive was next and couldn't get through.
"Someone then tried to break the barrier, but had no luck."
Ms Burns said they called Spotlight, the major tenant, but were unable to contact centre management.
"A car wash attendant eventually freed us," she said.
The owner of the centre told the Leader the intercom connected to his mobile phone, but there was no signal in the basement where he was working on pumps to deal with heavy rainfall. "It was a very large effort during the week to keep the centre dry," he said.
The owner said the problem with the boom gates had been fixed.
A spokeswoman for Spotlight said, "As Spotlight only leases the shop space, and the car park is part of the public space, we do not have the power or the tools to assist with these type of maintenance issues".
"Like the other tenants and motorists, this situation was unfortunately out of our control, and we look to centre management for assistance for these type of maintenance issues."
