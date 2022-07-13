Mansion marks historic holding at Dolans Bay

One of the largest single residential land holdings in Sutherland Shire has hit the market for the first time in 50 years.
'Tranquility', a heritage listed property at Dolans Bay is set on 4000 square metres and has a price guide of $10 million.
It is one of the original waterfront estates in the suburb.
Reminiscent of a grand country manor, the five-bedroom house at 698 Port Hacking Road dates back to 1939, when the home was built by founder of 2UE radio station, Cecil 'Pa' Stevenson.
Mr Stevenson owned a business called Electrical Utilities in George Street in the 1920s, where he sold radio sets and electrical wares. In 1925 after launching the radio station, he began his broadcasts nightly from his Maroubra house.
Mr Stevenson, who was affectionately known as 'The father of commercial radio', sold the property in the early 1950s and it has had three owners since then.
With standout features including gabled roofing, wrought iron balcony railings, distinctive brickwork and panoramic water views, the house is a sure slice of history in the shire.
Listing agents are Mitchell Wynn and Laura Mckay of Highland property. Mr Wynn said the house was an "architectural marvel.".
"[It is one that] is unlikely to ever be repeated," Mr Wynn said.
"The substantial size of this property makes it exceptionally rare in the current marketplace where we are witnessing a significant shortage of large-scale, prestige family homes.
"As the first resident in the Dolans Bay area, Cecil was able to secure what is undoubtedly one of the most enviable addresses in Sutherland Shire."
Ms Kay says the nostalgia of the property is a highlight.
"I've sold a few heritage homes and the beauty of them is that they have such different offerings," she said. "I recently sold a $20 million house across the bay so it shows the strength of the market at this end.
She said there was a mix of interest - from local and out of the area potential buyers.
"We just put it on the market on Monday and queries have been pretty strong because of the rarity of the property," she said.
"It's a family home for someone who will appreciate the location and land holding. It needs updating in some areas but it's very unique.
"It's been a family home for a very long time and we are selling it on behalf of the children."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
