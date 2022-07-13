St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Mansion marks historic holding at Dolans Bay

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 14 2022 - 12:40am, first published July 13 2022 - 10:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the largest single residential land holdings in Sutherland Shire has hit the market for the first time in 50 years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.