The NSW Government has rolled out a free tele-consult service for workers, to support them in their mental health.
Recognising a need for more support, the confidential service, Hear2Talk, is funded by the State Insurance Regulatory Authority, and is run by Neami National.
Available to employees and employers across the state, the service connects people to a skilled mental health peer worker.
Among those on the line to help is Bangor's Emma Paino. Inspired by her experience, she offers practical support to help people develop strategies to manage their well-being.
As part of the online training, Ms Paino, who studied a Diploma of Community Services, was coached to help people build resilience.
Designed to bring an awareness of empathy and understanding to the call, the service aims to connect people to 'lived experience'.
Ms Paino has experienced stress and trauma in her life.
"I often used to get quite annoyed at myself for not being able to just keep functioning...I was in a psychologically abusive relationship experiencing intimate partner violence," she said.
"I felt so lost and was struggling to meet the requirements of my job because of how much energy the relationship was taking from me. I ended up leaving. I would have loved a service like this...[where you can] share wisdom from experiences that really normalises what it means to be a human."
Most of the calls received are from people experiencing workplace stress, followed by relationship strain.
"I've received a lot of calls from people who feel they are in overwhelmingly big situations that they don't know how to move through," Ms Paino said.
She enjoys creating a validating space for people to share the thoughts and worries.
"Support workers can often be the people we feel safest to connect with," she said. "In society we can feel quite unsure or distanced from people in our community.
"Peer work is a valuable healing approach. People want to be heard, to speak to someone who understands what they are experiencing so they can trust their own thoughts again."
The NSW Government is delivering a record $2.9 billion into mental health services as part of the 2022-23 NSW Budget.
Headspace Chief Executive, Jason Trethowan, says this will make a huge different to helping young people.
"The past two years have been particularly tough for young people with events such as the pandemic, and efforts to contain its spread, bushfires, floods and drought continuing to have an impact on their mental health," he said. "As a result, we're seeing more and more young people coming to headspace for support."
Details: 1300 428 255 between midday-8pm, seven days a week.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
