Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Community invited to have Your Say and engage in what matters most

Thank you to everyone who has contributed to Georges River Council's consultations on our Your Say page. We appreciate your time and feedback.
During the 2020/2021 financial year, Council completed 49 consultations through the Your Say platform, receiving almost 22,000 participant responses.
By being involved in the process, our community has the opportunity to help shape the policies and plans that matter most to them.
Community feedback is essential to helping guide Council in the decision-making process.
The comments provided by our local community, businesses and organisations influences the choices we make when developing our policies and plans.
Your feedback also ensures that we are on the right path to achieving and managing the overall vision for the Georges River local government area.
To have Your Say on upcoming plans, visit the Georges River Council Your Say portal: https://yoursay.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/
