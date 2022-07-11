St George Matters with Chris Minns: Flood and Climate Emergency

I would like to thank the thousands of volunteers and frontline workers working tirelessly to keep us safe through the current flooding crisis in NSW.
I visited Marsden Park to thank young heroes who have been working non-stop through their school holidays tirelessly filling sandbags to keep their community safe.
I also spoke the residents and local businesses in the Riverstone flood zone. These people and the tens of thousands displaced across the state need our help.
Responding to these floods is above politics, NSW Labor is committed to working with the NSW Government for the good of our state. We must do everything we can to keep people safe.
However, we cannot continue to ignore the growing frequency of extreme weather events. We need to address the climate crisis and end the years of bad planning and climate neglect.
NSW Labor is committed to tackling climate change. A Minns Labor Government will legislate for net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and a 50 per cent reduction in the state's emissions by 2030. Currently, the NSW Governments targets are merely aspirational.
NSW Labor will make the state's carbon emissions reduction targets law giving certainty to business, industry, and the environment.
NSW Labor will also establish a Net Zero Commission who will develop the plan to net zero by 2050, monitor and review the plan and trajectory and update the plan every five years.
The commission will have the power to make recommendations to the government of the day on how to meet our targets more effectively and will be required to report annually to parliament.
Dominic Perrottet has questionable record on climate change, having previously called climate spending "a gratuitous waste."
Only with a Labor Government will there be certainty that meaningful action will be taken on climate change.
