St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Matters with Chris Minns: Flood and Climate Emergency

July 11 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Minns visited Marsden Park to thank young heroes who have been working non-stop through their school holidays tirelessly filling sandbags to keep their community safe.

I would like to thank the thousands of volunteers and frontline workers working tirelessly to keep us safe through the current flooding crisis in NSW.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.