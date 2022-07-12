St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Westpac closes bank branches at Cronulla and Kingsgrove

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
July 12 2022 - 12:49am
The Westpac branch in Cronulla Street is closing. Picture: Chris Lane

Westpac is closing its Cronulla branch and the St George Bank branch at Kingsgrove.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

