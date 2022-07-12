Westpac is closing its Cronulla branch and the St George Bank branch at Kingsgrove.
ATM services will also be removed from both locations.
They are among 24 branches of different Westpac brands being closed nation-wide.
Cronulla will be left with only the Commonwealth Bank.
Westpac has not advised a closure date for the Cronulla branch.
A spokesman said customers would be notified in the next couple of weeks.
St George Kingsgrove will close on July 19 July and customers were notified from July 1," he said.
"Westpac Group continues to follow our customers by investing in the ways they are choosing to bank.
"This follows a significant shift toward digital and cashless banking, and declining foot traffic in bank branches.
"When we do close a branch, it is not a decision we take lightly. We take into consideration customer usage, location, and proximity to other banking services.
"Westpac Cronulla customers can visit Westpac Miranda 6km away or can continue to bank locally by utilising Bank@Post services 140 metres away at Cronulla Post Shop.
"St George Kingsgrove customers can bank at St George Hurstville 3.6km away or can continue to bank locally by utilising Bank@Post services 110 metres away from the current site at Kingsgrove Post Shop.
"Westpac Group has also grown its 24/7 phone banking and virtual banking centres to further assist customers with their needs.
"Many of our customers are comfortable doing most of their banking online, but for those who would prefer face-to-face service we will continue to offer a range of ways to bank with us.
"We have a robust process in place to assist employees in finding new opportunities within Westpac Group, including support from their leader and access to a career transition coach."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
