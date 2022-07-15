John Maguire played rugby league in the "engine room" for the Sharks during the tough 1960s-70s era and two days later would front up to teach high-level mathematics at Endeavour High School.
A former student recalls, "He didn't allude to his football prowess and achievements, though each Monday one could often see the impact of the weekend's game upon his face".
Mr Maguire's achievements on the sporting field and as a teacher and principal in shire schools is being remembered following his death at 77 after a long illness.
Sharks players wore black armbands in their win over the Storm as a show of respect not only for his service to the club, but also to the local community.
The Sharks Facebook page was flooded with tributes from fans and former pupils.
Mr Maguire's wife of 52 years, Maria has been "amazed" by the beautiful comments online and from people who approach her when she goes out.
To Mrs Maguire, her husband was "just a beautiful caring man, very much a family man".
The couple met when they were both teaching at Endeavour High School in 1965.
"He was an absolutely brilliant teacher - strict but fair - and loved teaching higher level maths," she said.
Mr Maguire went on to become principal of De La Salle College, Cronulla, from 1996-2004.
"While he loved football and the Sharks right up till the end, he left it on the field," Mrs Maguire said.
"He closed up when people wanted to talk about it."
Mrs Maguire said her husband had deep religious conviction, which shaped his life.
They raised two sons, Nathan and Damien and have four grandchildren. Nathan died in tragic circumstances in 2002 at the age of 27.
Mark Christison who was school captain at Endeavour in 1975 and later had regular contact with Mr Maguire when they were both deputy principals, remembers him as "a top-quality teacher, who was knowledgeable, thorough and worked with students as individuals".
"He also displayed a sensitivity, a gentleness, a thoughtfulness and concern for others," he said.
Mr Christison said the bruises and cuts worn by his teacher on Monday mornings were the only indication of his other life.
"From a man who had every right to 'strut his stuff', I learnt humility...and the strength to recognize what was important and demonstrate the willpower to focus on achieving those goals," he said.
Mr Maguire, Shark #36, played 137 first grade games for the club, including as a second rower in the brutal 1973 grand final loss to Manly.
Mr Maguire played his junior football with De La Salle College before becoming a member of the Sutherland-Cronulla President's Cup team in 1964, representing the district before the official formation of the Sharks. He captained the team to the semi-finals.
Mr Maguire moved to St George in 1965, two years before Cronulla-Sutherland entered the top competition, and returned to the Sharks in 1968 where he played for eight years.
A Rugby League News report in July 1973 carried the headline, "John Maguire - invaluable to Sharks" and described him as having "tremendous football talent".
"According to the people who count at the Sharks -Tommy Bishop in particular - he is one of the best 'readers' of the game going around," the report said.
"In fact, this year Bishop thought so much of him he gave him the important task of ball distributor.
"It was some high honour, Bishop, himself, is regarded as perhaps the best of them all and to saddle Maguire with the responsibility indicated the faith he held in the 26-year-old forward."
The report said Maguire had been a hooker, but moved to the second row partly "because I wasn't winning the ball".
That wouldn't have mattered these days.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
