John Maguire remembered as a top footballer, teacher-principal and strong family man

By Murray Trembath
Updated July 15 2022 - 9:22am, first published 9:00am
John Maguire has died at 77 after a long illness.

John Maguire played rugby league in the "engine room" for the Sharks during the tough 1960s-70s era and two days later would front up to teach high-level mathematics at Endeavour High School.

