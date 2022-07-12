Dangers abound at Cronulla beaches following the devastation caused by big seas over the last month.
The surf contains exposed rocks and dangerous items that have been washed into the sea by torrential rain.
Denuded beaches have protruding rocks, broken concrete and other debris.
Towering sand cliffs line the foreshore between Elouera and Wanda.
Sutherland Shire Council is urging beachgoers to take caution and follow directions provided by council's Ocean Safety & Lifeguard team and via safety signage displayed on site.
"A number of beach access tracks remain closed in the interests of public safety, with beachgoers urged to use an alternate route should their usual point of entry to the beach be fenced off," a spokesman said.
"Council continues to monitor weather and surf conditions to assess when works to replenish sand along the most frequented Bate Bay beaches can be conducted without further threat of erosion."
The spokesman said the council was "conducting extensive works to address the impact of significant sand erosion".
The removal by crane of the North Cronulla lifeguard tower on Monday came after it was determined further erosion of the beachfront would pose an unacceptable risk to the structural integrity of this tower, he said.
"This work was commissioned after monitoring progressive erosion over a period of weeks and risk assessment conducted on the tower.
"Council continues to assess the damage caused to the North Cronulla sea wall, and a plan of works is being developed to undertake urgent reinforcement of the sea wall which are expected to commence within days.
"Access to the adjacent section of The Esplanade will be restricted while works are being undertaken."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
