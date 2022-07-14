Rising piano maestro Joshua Zhi is playing the right keys towards a career on the stage.
The Hurstville teenager was one of four finalists selected to compete in the 2022 Sydney Eisteddfod Kawai Junior Piano Scholarship Final on August 4.
Advertisement
The event made its debut last year. This musical scholarship aims to discover talent, and encourages promising young pianists aged 11-16 years to help each grow further in their musical endeavours.
Joshua, 15, is one of four finalists to compete for a total prize value of $6000.
The Year 10 Sydney Technical High School Bexley student has been playing piano since he was a toddler.
"I was two and a half, and I just love it," he said. "It gives me a break from the reality of homework, and I like bringing joy to people through my music."
Joshua, who practices up to three hours a day, will perform the modern classic, Carl Vine's Piano Sonata 1, which he has performed for the Australian composer himself, who described his playing was "fantastic".
"It's a long 18 minute piece - it's pretty difficult," Joshua said. "It took me a couple of months to learn the notes. There's a lot of jumping around. My hands get tired."
His teacher, Paul Rickard-Ford, has taught Joshua for the past 11 years.
"From a very early age he showed exceptional musical talent," Dr Rickard-Ford said.
"When he was seven years old he was competing with great success in international piano competitions in Europe.
"Joshua has reached the age where he has developed great sensitivity and musical insight, and is realising his full potential. It has been a fascinating and exciting journey to help him achieve his goals."
Joshua, who hopes to refine his technique ahead of the big performance, says he is excited to give it his best.
"The scholarship would be a big achievement to see my hard work and effort come into fruition," he said. "It will also give me an opportunity to learn from fellow musicians."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.