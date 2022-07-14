St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Watch

Sydney Technical High School student selected for 2022 Sydney Eisteddfod Kawai Junior Piano Scholarship Final

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 14 2022 - 2:29am, first published 2:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In tune for on stage: Student Joshua Zhi, 15, ahead of a piano competition that gives him the chance to win a scholarship. Picture: Chris Lane

Rising piano maestro Joshua Zhi is playing the right keys towards a career on the stage.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.