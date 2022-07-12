Change is coming to Flora Street, Arncliffe.
Bayside Council has received a development application to demolish two homes at 25 and 29 Flora Street to make way for a $5.9 million, eight-storey block with 26 apartments.
Under the application by B3 Enterprises two housing allotments that have been amalgamated to make a 987 square-metre site.
The current site is low density residential development witn single, and two-storey houses.
"However, all surrounding sites are zoned R4 High Density under the Bayside Local Envinronmental Plan 2021 and will be redeveloped in the future for eight-storey residential flat buildings," DA's Statement of Environmental Effects said.
Another DA for 33 to 35 Flora Street has recently been lodged for an eght-storey block with 41 apartments.
The subject site is located within Arncliffe which, together with Banksia, was identified as Planned Precincts by the Department of Planning and Environment as part of the NSW State Government's A Plan for Growing Sydney.
The Bayside West Precincts 2036 was prepared to guide the upzoning of these areas and plan for the infrastructure needs to support this population increase.
Detailed planning was subsequently undertaken for areas within the Arncliffe and Banksia Precincts resulting in an upzoning Arncliffe, including the subject site to R4 High Density Residential zone with a 26.5 metre height limit and 2.2:1 Floor Space Ratio.
The new high-rise at 25 - 29 Flora Street will have eight one-bedroom, 11 two-bedroom and 7 three-bedroom units and will include two levels of basement parking with 42 car spaces.
The DA's Statement of Environmental Effects said the development will add to the housing diversity in the area and is in the public interest..
"While the location of the site is currently comprised predominantly low-scaled homes, this context is likely to rapidly change over the coming years as a result of the high density residential zoning and 26.5 metre height limit, transforming the area into a vibrant centre," the SEE states.
"The property's presentation in a streetscape context will be significantly enhanced as a consequence of the proposed development which responds positively to the future desired built form characteristics of the Arncliffe precinct.
"The redevelopment of the site will contribute to the vibrancy, economic success and need for housing within the area which will increase the residential population which will support local businesses and contribute to diversity in the community," the SEE stated.
"The proposal will significantly improve the casual surveillance of the public domain given the number of apartments designed to overlook the surrounding streets.
"In addition, the redevelopment of the site will deliver substantial public benefits for the community with upgrades to the public domain enhancing the amenity and liveability for residents, workers and visitors.
"For these reasons the approval of the development is considered to be in the public interest."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
