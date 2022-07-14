A Scottish piper played a surprise farewell tune for a much-loved staff member of Sutherland Hospital, who retired this week.
Surrounded by colleagues at Gymea's Hazelhurst Gallery, Seng Lum, wearing a beret and one of his famous ties, was given a fond send-off on July 14 - Bastille Day.
Coincidentally, the French colours of red, blue and white are featured on Sutherland Hospital's original logo, which depicts Botany Bay and the Endeavour.
Mr Lum, 63, has been the hospital's after hours manager for more than 20 years.
But his time there began much earlier, in 1984, when he was pivotal in establishing the first, and then the second, psychiatric unit.
Mr Lum emigrated from Malaysia. As fate would have it, he met his wife Janice at Sutherland Hospital in the early 1990s, when she was working in the emergency department.
She had arrived from Scotland to work in Australia. Mrs Lum also retires alongside her husband at the same time.
The network of connections, and Mr Lum's love of all things Scottish, doesn't end there. Hazelhurst chef, Kieran McTigue is a Scottsman who married one of Mr Lum's co-workers from the hospital's ICU.
It has been a memorable career for Mr Lum, who arrived in the shire from the UK.
"Opening and managing the two mental health units has been a standout - a real joy," he said. "It's an area of so often neglected and it's changing for the better in the shire."
After taking up the role of after hours manager, Mr Lum, who commuted from Thirroul on the south coast for each shift, said his position was crucial to the day-to-day running of the hospital.
"We manage the whole hospital after 4.30pm ever day, when management finish up," he said.
"Everything down to troubleshooting, plumbing, electricians, ambulance offloads, rostering. It's about keeping the hospital and community safe."
Mr Lum says he leaves Sutherland Hospital holding it in his heart as a "special place".
"What's always been important to me are the people," he said.
"The motto of the hospital is to serve. It's hard to think if I was a good public servant but I think I served the community well.
"Everybody knows everybody. I know them all by name, including the cleaners. It's a stressful environment but we are a big family."
During his career, Mr Lum also accumulated more than 500 ties - something he became very well known for in the wards.
"It brings a smile to everyone's face to see what tie I will wear each day," he said.
He looks forward to returning to his native country next week with his wife, to visit his elderly mother, and then to London for seven months to see his daughter who is expecting her first grandchild in January.
It will be a emotional trip because he has not seen his family for two years due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Mr Lum's long-time colleague, nurse, Judith Hart, says his cheery nature will be missed.
"He's quite the character," she said. "Seng always managed to brighten the wards - not only because of his happy and friendly nature but also because of his legendary choice of shirts and ties, which brought a smile to many of us."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
