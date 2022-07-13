Sutherland Acoustic Club is offering "a joyful night of Scottish music" when it restarts tomorrow (Thursday July 14) at Gymea Tradies after a long break due to the pandemic.
Kejafi, a three-piece Scottish influenced band, will be performing.
The club says Kejafi :takes listeners on a musical journey inspired by the music, dance and piping from the Scottish Highlands and far flung islands at the northern edge of the world.
"A repertoire of traditional and original tunes and songs celebrate a deep Australian and Scottish connection, performed with an exciting, fresh ensemble of dual fiddles, an octave mandolin and haunting vocals lamenting lost love and telling tales of the battlefield.
The band released their first album 'Coast' in late 2019 and have performed widely, including at the National Celtic Festival, Baltimore Fiddle Fair filmed live in Sydney Harbour, the Australian Celtic Festival, St Albans Folk Festival and Sydney Folk Festival. They have also shared the stage with fiddle player Manus McGuire, piper Chris Gray and Susan O'Neill.
Kejafi brings together the musical styles of three accomplished and respected musicians from Sydney: Fiona McVicar on fiddle and vocals, James Gastineau Hills on fiddles and Ken O'Neill on octave mandolin. The trio formed in early 2018 after successfully establishing a monthly Scottish music session in Sydney in 2017."
Entry is "$20 more or less depending on circumstances".
"Please support this wonderful band very uplifting music and talented musicians," the committee says. "You will be very welcome."
