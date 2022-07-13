St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sutherland Acoustic Club restarts with 'a joyful night of Scottish music'

July 13 2022 - 2:30am
Kejafi, a three-piece Scottish influenced band, will be performing at Gymea Tradies. Picture supplied

Sutherland Acoustic Club is offering "a joyful night of Scottish music" when it restarts tomorrow (Thursday July 14) at Gymea Tradies after a long break due to the pandemic.

