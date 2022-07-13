St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Photos | Migratory shorebirds to lose vital habitat if old barges at Taren Point are removed

By Murray Trembath
Updated July 13 2022 - 1:30am, first published 1:19am
The imminent removal of three abandoned barges in the Taren Point Shorebird Reserve threatens the survival in Botany Bay of rare migratory shorebirds, which fly from the Arctic each year, shorebird experts say.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

