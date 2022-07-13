Navy cadets all at sea for the school holidays

Naval cadets from Rockdale-based Navel Cadet Unit TS (Training Ship) Sirius were all at sea with something to do these school holidays.
A group of 19 cadets sailed from HMAS Creswell at Jervis Bay to HMAS Waterhen, Sydney over four days during the school holidays.
The cadets took place in watches on the ship's bridge and particpated in lessons with Royal Australian Navy trainee Maritime Warfare Officers.
The cadets made up Waratah Flotilla which consists of five Navy Cadet units from Sydney city, Kogarah, Holsworthy, Wollongong and Nowra.
Another TS Sirius cadet, Petty Officer Ben Bilek recently received his Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award.
Ben embarked on the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, to undertake a challenging, unique and rewarding experience, which would allow him to interact with people, contribute towards the betterment of the community.
As well as studying for his Duke of Edinburgh Award, Ben is also involved in Toastmasters International, sails both Laser and Taser Class sailing boats, at the Kogarah Bay Sailing Club, and is also involved in the Rural Fire Service, where he has qualified as a firefighter.
The cadets of TS Sirius meet every week at the Rockdale base to study such subjects as, navigation, sailing, communications, first aid, drill, maritime history, firearms proficiency and adventurous training, all combined with leadership skills.
TS Sirius cadetships are open to youth aged between 13-18. For details contact the Commanding Officer of TS Sirius, Lieutenant Margaret Allen ANC, at co.tssirius@cadetnet.gov.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
