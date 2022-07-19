Configured for two families

Prestige Property
Bed 5 | Bath 4 | Car 3
Poised in splendour above district and water views, this full brick multi-level home brings premium build quality, flexible design and bold style together.
North-facing and behind private green screening, the interiors boast 371.4sqm of floor area plus 36sqm mezzanine level.
Offering five generous bedrooms, formal and family lounge rooms, separate dining and in/outdoor flow to the all-seasons alfresco entertaining zone and 13.4m lap pool.
There are two deluxe master suites upstairs - each offering a balcony and superb privacy. The kitchen has Caesarstone benchtops and island plus new appliances.
Other features include polished hardwood floors, high ceilings, fireplace, study nook, air-conditioning, natural gas connected, C-bus home automation, RJ-Cat outlets in all rooms and downlights throughout.
Relax in the tranquil easy-care backyard with spotted gum deck, barbecue pergola and saltwater pool. Rear access from Dalkeith Lane to triple garage and extra side-by-side parking.
Moments from local shops, cafes and restaurants and a short walk to the Botany Bay shoreline. Stroll to Claydon Reserve with just 120m to bus stop, close to Kogarah train station, schools and St George Hospital precinct. Only 7km to Sydney airport and 15km to CBD.
