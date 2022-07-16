As the sea wall progressively collapsed, cracks appeared in the roof of the building, spread along the committee room walls and the stairway. Crowds watching silently from behind barriers which had been erected to seal off the danger area heard the melancholy sound of a piano being played by a club member in the deserted ballroom. Another member attempted to concentrate on a game of billiards as the table shook with the concussion of each breaking wave. Every few minutes, an extra-large dumper sent a shiver through the building, shaking glass fittings on the top floor. The club gear and lifesaving equipment had already been moved from the building, as club members stood by during the night with shovels and sand bags waiting for the high tide they feared most.