North Cronulla beach has experienced several massive sand erosion events, similar to what has occurred over the last month, in the 96 years since the formation of the surf life saving club.
The first clubhouse, which opened in 1926, had to be moved in 1932 because of erosion, while the second fell into the ocean in 1946 after the seawall collapsed.
The third clubhouse, which still stands, was built further back from the beach, but was also threatened in 1974 by high seas, which ravaged the foreshore and washed a children's playground into the water.
A new rock seawall and the hexagonal block seawall below Prince Street followed.
Details of the ocean onslaughts are contained in the North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club's historical records, reproduced in a Statement of Heritage Impact in the application for the current redevelopment.
The first clubhouse, which opened in 1926, was a small weatherboard building, without light or water, and situated on the beach at the foot of Kingsway, southeast of the current club building.
In 1932, erosion of the beach required the clubhouse to be moved about 50 yards (46 metres) further north. The official opening was in 1937.
The Army took over the beach during WWll and the construction of tank traps in front of the seawall was blamed by the council for severe erosion by big seas in 1942. Old tram rails were pushed into the wall in an attempt to strengthen it.
On August 5, 1945 the clubhouse was further threatened, when heavy seas washed away both Cronulla beaches, broke over the promenade, and dragged hundreds of tons of sand through holes under the stepped wall. The concrete paving in front of North Cronulla club disappeared, and in front of the building there was a sheer drop into a swirling surf.
The beach conditions stabilised during summer of 1945-46, but the following winter produced huge seas, which smashed the promenade and threatened the club.
The Sun newspaper, on September 27, 1946 reported the council's Deputy Shire Clerk, Mr. M. J. Howard as saying, "It seems certain that the sea wall in front of the club house will eventually collapse. It is useless to try to prevent the destruction of the clubhouse, so the council will give effect to a plan formulated six weeks ago. It was then decided to build a new sea wall which would cut through the present site of the club house, pull the old club down and provide a new one."
As the sea wall progressively collapsed, cracks appeared in the roof of the building, spread along the committee room walls and the stairway. Crowds watching silently from behind barriers which had been erected to seal off the danger area heard the melancholy sound of a piano being played by a club member in the deserted ballroom. Another member attempted to concentrate on a game of billiards as the table shook with the concussion of each breaking wave. Every few minutes, an extra-large dumper sent a shiver through the building, shaking glass fittings on the top floor. The club gear and lifesaving equipment had already been moved from the building, as club members stood by during the night with shovels and sand bags waiting for the high tide they feared most.
As the death of the building appeared imminent, huge crowds were attracted to the beach. On August 25, 1946, 18,000 cars travelled to North Cronulla from the city and suburbs. A line of vehicles stretched five miles from Tom Uglys Bridge to Cronulla as police on motor cycles and foot marshalled the cars into double lanes. The following day at 6.40 pm. the two remaining pylons supporting Sebire's kiosk and pavilion collapsed and plummeted the building into the surf below. The council continued their efforts to save the surf club, but feeling there was little hope of success they met with Jack Dillon, Jock Davidson and other members of the club and reached the decision to purchase an Armco hut and locate it at the rear of the club house.
The present clubhouse opened in 1950.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
